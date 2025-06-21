6 US B-2s Stealth Bombers Head Towards Guam, Refuelled In Hawaii, Will US Use Them Against Iran?

Washington: At least 6 US B2 stealth bombers reportedly appeared headed towards Guam, as the Israel-Iran conflict appears far away from ending. The world's most advanced jet machine is capable of carrying bunker buster bombs. Reports say that these stealth bombers may be used by the United States if they decide to join the war against Iran.

Several media reports suggested that world's most expensive and technically advanced B2 stealth bombers were seen headed towards Guam.

Guam is an organised, unincorporated US territory located in the Micronesia region of the western Pacific Ocean.

According to a flight tracker, the B2s have begun their oceanic crossing over the Pacific. The MYTEE 11 flt and MYTEE 21 flt wkg were traced by SAN FRANCISCO RADIO on HF this morning after refuelling in Hawaii – HIFI 81 flt (KC-46) and HIFI 83 flt (KC-46) – along the AR5 West High track off the coast of California.

Russia warns US against joining Israel-Iran conflict

Speculations are going around that America may join the offensive against Iran, supporting its long-term ally Israel as the conflict continues to grow intense.

Though there are no confirmed reports whether the United States would join the war, Russia and China have warned American of bringing their forces and soldiers on the ground against Iran, cautioning that this action will only aggravate the situation.

Israel-Iran Geneva talk fails

The diplomatic level talks in Geneva, held on Friday to calm down the situation in middle east ended with no solution as Iran refused to stall in its nuclear program under any pressure.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has said Tehran will not halt its nuclear program under any pressure, maintaining that their offensive are only retaliatory in nature mentioning if Israel stops it, they will also stop it.

Israel's Operation Rising Lion

Israel launched a two-week long offensive under its Operation ‘Rising Lion’ to dismantle Iran's nuclear program. So far, Israel has bombed multiple critical nuclear sites in Tehran, eliminated their senior commanders and key scientists.

Iran's Supreme Leader warned Tel Aviv that they would bring ruin upon the Zionist regime after Israel targeted several strategic military establishments. A fuming Iran had also suspended the ongoing nuclear talks with United States but Washington under the leadership of Donald Trump maintains that Tehran just cannot have nuclear weapons.

India launches Operation Sindhu to bring back stranded students

India has also launched ‘Operation Sindhu’ to bring back stranded students from Iran. Two flights have already landed in Delhi.