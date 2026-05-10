61 Vessels Redirected, 4 Disabled In Ongoing Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Says CENTCOM

Florida: US Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that its forces have "redirected" 61 commercial vessels as part of the persistent maritime siege of the Strait of Hormuz.

In an update regarding the ongoing operations, the military command further confirmed that they had disabled four others while maintaining the strategic blockade of the critical waterway.

According to a CENTCOM social media post, the naval operation remains extensive, with more than 20 warships currently deployed to enforce the measures against Iran.

This sustained military pressure coincides with a pivotal shift on the diplomatic front, as Iran formally submitted its reply to the most recent American proposal for regional de-escalation on Sunday. State media confirmed the message was transmitted via Pakistani mediators, following an announcement from Tehran that it had finished a detailed review of Washington's proposal.

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According to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, the present stage of discussions is expected to concentrate on ending the ongoing conflict in the region.

This latest communication comes amid reports that Tehran has formulated a "14-point plan" intended to counter the US-supported "nine-point peace plan".

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According to media reports, the Iranian proposal outlines a three-stage roadmap, which includes a 30-day phase designed to transition a temporary ceasefire into a permanent end to hostilities. As part of the negotiations, Tehran has reportedly sought sanctions relief, the removal of restrictions on Iranian ports, the withdrawal of US troops from the region, and a halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

However, these intensifying diplomatic efforts are occurring against a backdrop of heightened friction and a potential breakdown of stability in the Gulf. Iran recently cautioned that its "restraint is over" and issued threats of retaliation should its vessels be targeted. This warning followed a series of reports regarding strikes on commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz and the coast of Qatar.