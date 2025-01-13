Published 18:26 IST, January 13th 2025
6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan's Kyushu Region, Tsunami Warning Issued
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Japan's Kyushu region on Monday, with tsunami warnings issued for Miyazaki Prefecture, according to the Meteorological Agency.
Tokyo: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the Kyushu region of Southwestern Japan on Monday, according to the Meteorological Agency.
Tsunami warnings were issued for Miyazaki Prefecture, where the temblor was centred, in the southwestern island of Kyushu, as well as nearby Kochi Prefecture, shortly after the quake struck at 9:19 pm local time, according to the agency.
The quake occurred at a depth of 37 km (23 miles). Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.
The extent of damage was not immediately clear.
Japan is frequently hit by earthquakes because of its location along the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.
(with agency inputs)
Updated 18:35 IST, January 13th 2025