6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Philippines, Tsunami Warning Issued

Manila: A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck the central Philippines late Tuesday, leading to a panic-like situation and causing damage to infrastructure. The earthquake, which was centred about 17 km northeast of Bogo city in Cebu province, prompted a local tsunami warning, with the administration advising people to stay away from the coastlines in Cebu and nearby provinces of Leyte and Biliran.

The earthquake's impact was felt across the region, with reports of damage to a stone church in the Cebu provincial town of Daanbantayan. The power outages were also reported in the area.

Teresito Bacolcol, director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, warned that damage and aftershocks were expected. However, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center later confirmed there was no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The central Philippine provinces were still reeling from the aftermath of a storm that hit on Friday, which claimed at least 27 lives, mostly due to drownings and falling trees. The storm also knocked out power in entire cities and towns, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.