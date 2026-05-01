7-Year Mystery: Epstein’s Alleged Suicide Note Still Under Seal As Conspiracy Claims Persist Around 2019 Jail Death

Washington: A note allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein before his death has remained sealed in a New York courthouse for nearly 7 years. The document, termed a “bombshell note", was reportedly found by his cellmate after Epstein was discovered unresponsive in his Manhattan jail cell with a strip of cloth around his neck. According to reports by the New York Times, the sources claimed that the note, apparently written by Jeffrey Epstein, was his suicide note.

Epstein survived that incident in July 2019 but was found dead 18 days later. His death, at the age of 66, was officially ruled a suicide by hanging. Since then, the note has been kept out of public view after a federal judge sealed it as part of legal proceedings involving the cellmate’s own criminal case.

The Justice Department has confirmed that the outlet has not seen the note, and the New York Times itself has not viewed the document. The revelation comes months after the DoJ released a batch of files connected to the disgraced financier earlier this year, reigniting public interest in the circumstances surrounding his death.

Cellmate Claims Note Said ‘Time To Say Goodbye’

Nicholas Tartaglione, Epstein’s cellmate at the time, stated to the New York Times that the note contained the phrase “time to say goodbye". Tartaglione, a former police officer now serving four consecutive life sentences for the murders of four people, said the message was discovered after the first incident in Epstein’s cell.

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A two-page document included in the DoJ’s recent file release reportedly outlines how the scrawled message became entangled in Tartaglione’s legal proceedings. According to that record, Tartaglione’s lawyers verified the note, though the document does not detail when the verification took place.

A court spokesman declined to comment on the existence of any sealed material when approached by the New York Times, leaving the note’s precise contents and authenticity unconfirmed beyond Tartaglione’s account.

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Suicide Ruling, Security Lapses

Epstein’s death spotlighted multiple conspiracy theories, fuelled by security failures at the now-closed Manhattan Correctional Center. The medical examiner concluded he died by suicide, noting a “homemade noose” was found near his body.

Meanwhile, after the July incident in which he was found with red marks on his neck, Epstein stated to the jail officers that he had been attacked by Tartaglione and was not suicidal. One guard wrote that “Epstein had indicated that his cellmate had attempted to kill him and had been harassing him.”