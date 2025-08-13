70-Year-Old Sikh Man Brutally Assaulted Outside LA Gurudwara, Suffers 'Internal Bleeding, Facial Fractures'; Suspect Arrested

Los Angeles: A 70-year-old Sikh man, Harpal Singh, is in critical condition after being violently assaulted outside a gurudwara in North Hollywood, Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has arrested the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Bo Richard Vitagliano, a homeless man with a lengthy criminal record.

Attack Took Place During Morning Walk

The assault occurred last Monday near the gurudwara in LA, close to the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Saticoy Street. According to eyewitness, Harpal Singh was out for a morning walk when he was approached by the suspect.

According to LAPD, an argument broke out between the two men, which quickly turned violent. Witnesses reported hearing a commotion and saw the suspect swinging metal object. Singh was struck multiple times, after he had fallen to the ground. The suspect then fled the scene on a bicycle.

Victim in Critical Condition, Suffers Internal Bleeding

Harpal Singh sustained severe injuries, including internal bleeding in the brain and multiple facial fractures. He has undergone three surgeries in the past week and remains in critical condition, according to sources.

Police said the injuries are life-threatening, and Singh continues to receive intensive care.

Suspect Tracked and Arrested Through CCTV Footage

The suspect, Bo Richard Vitagliano, was identified using surveillance footage from the area. He was later arrested near Lankershim Boulevard and Arminta Street, riding the same bicycle as the one seen in the footage.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell confirmed the arrest and said Vitagliano has a long history of criminal offenses, including assault with a deadly weapon, drug possession, and illegal weapons charges.

Police Not Treating Case as Hate Crime