7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Malaysia's Sabah State, No Tsunami Warning Issued

Jakarta: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 struck parts of Malaysia late Sunday night, specifically in the Kota Belud area of Sabah, at around 12.57 am local time. The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake's epicenter was located around 55 km north-northwest of Kota Belud, with a depth of around 620 km.

There were no immediate tsunami warnings issued, and reports indicate no immediate damage or casualties. The Malaysian Meteorological Department stated that close surveillance is being maintained to assess the situation caused by the earthquake.

The officials stated that the earthquake's depth and location suggested that tsunami activity is less likely to occurr however, the administration is taking precautions to ensure public safety.

Further details regarding the earthquake are awaited.