73 False Blasphemy Cases in Six Months, Minorities Under Attack in Bangladesh: Report

New Delhi: The Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities has raised serious concerns over the growing misuse of blasphemy allegations in Bangladesh, warning that such accusations are increasingly being used to harass minority communities, seize property and, in extreme cases, kill victims.

In its latest report, the organisation said these allegations are often baseless and driven by personal enmity, land disputes or other vested interests rather than any genuine religious offence.

73 false blasphemy cases in six months

The report documented 73 false blasphemy-related cases reported across 32 districts between June and December 2025. Hindu minorities were identified as the primary targets in most of these incidents. These cases involved physical assaults, lynchings etc. The organisation said blasphemy allegations are frequently used as a pretext to settle personal scores or conceal disputes over land and other assets.

According to the report, rumours of blasphemy frequently escalate into mob violence within a short span of time, leaving minority communities living under constant fear. The organisation noted a clear pattern in which unverified accusations spread rapidly, leading to beatings, lynchings and targeted attacks on minority households and properties.

Advertisement

Interim government response termed inadequate

Human rights groups believe extremist forces have become more active since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, further worsening the security situation for minorities.

In the first half of 2025 alone, 258 communal attacks were reported across the country. These included 27 killings and multiple attacks on temples. While the interim government of Bangladesh has condemned the violence, human rights organisations have described its response as inadequate.

Advertisement

The Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities warned that failure to take strict and effective action could further deepen fear and insecurity among minority communities across the country.

Killing of Dipu Das cited in report

Dipu Chandra Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was set on fire. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has strongly condemned the brutal murder of a young Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, in Bangladesh.

The report provides case-wise details, including the names of victims, locations and dates of incidents. It also includes the killing of Dipu Das as part of the documented cases linked to false blasphemy accusations.

What triggered protests and anti‑India slogans across Bangladesh?

Bangladesh witnessed unrest late Thursday night after the death of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi, with protests spiralling into violence across parts of the capital.

Offices of two of the country’s leading newspapers – The Daily Prothom Alo and The Daily Star – were attacked, vandalised and set on fire as protesters accused the newspapers of ignoring Hadi’s shooting and protecting political elites.

The anti-India slogans filled the air, as Hadi had long criticised India’s role in Bangladesh’s politics. His supporters believe India backed Hasina’s long rule and continues to influence events inside Bangladesh.

During the protests, people accused certain political parties, media outlets, and officials of acting on behalf of India and working against Bangladesh’s interests.

Who was Hadi?

The young activist, who became a prominent voice for students and youth during last year’s movement, died from gunshot injuries a week after he was attacked in Dhaka.

Hadi was travelling in a battery‑powered auto‑rickshaw on December 12 when two men on a motorcycle followed him, and one of them shot him in the head. Doctors in Dhaka said his brain stem was badly damaged. He was flown to Singapore General Hospital on December 15 for advanced treatment, but the injuries were too severe.

His supporters say he represented a new kind of leadership – outspoken, fearless, and deeply critical of India’s influence in Bangladesh.