'Domestic Disturbance': 8 Children Aged 1 To 14 Killed In Mass Shooting In US' Louisiana, Shooter Killed During Chase

Louisiana: Eight children were killed in a ‘domestic disturbance’ in USA's Louisiana today (Sunday). The mass shooting took place at around 6 am (local time) in Shreveport. The deceased include children between one and 14 years of age.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith called the incident an “extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen”.

According to the police, a total of ten people were shot. Apart from the deceased children, two women also suffered gunshot injures to the head and survived. Further, a young boy got injured while trying to jump off the roof during the shooting.

Advertisement

Further details into the matter are awaited.