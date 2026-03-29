8 IEDs Defused on Quetta–Karachi National Highway in Balochistan

Quetta: In a major operation, eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were defused by security forces on the Quetta–Karachi national highway in Balochistan’s Surab district on Sunday. The explosives posed a major threat to civilians on the key highway between Quetta and Karachi, a vital transport route in Balochistan which has earlier been targeted on several occasions by terrorists.

Reports indicate that the explosives were concealed inside drums, weighing a total of 300 kilograms. Security sources said that the explosives were recovered during an intelligence-based operation.

“The explosives were hidden under the bridge in a highly concealed manner, indicating a significant destructive capacity,” a security official was quoted by The Express Tribune as saying.

Reports pointed out that the devices were rigged with remote-control and detonation systems.

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Bomb disposal teams moved the explosives to a secure location and successfully neutralised them, officials said. No casualties or injuries were reported during the operation.

Authorities have increased security along the highway, while investigations are underway to identify those responsible and dismantle the network behind the attempted attack. After the explosives were diffused, traffic on the highway resumed as normal.

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What's Happening in Balochistan

Balochistan is known to be facing the wrath of insurgent groups for years. However, threats have increased in recent times as the banned Balochistan Liberation Army recently launched terror attacks at several sites, leading to several casualties.