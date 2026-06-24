80-Year-Old Lakshadweep Nurse Among Global Top 10 Finalists For Prestigious International Nursing Award

New Delhi: At 80 years of age, Hindumbi Kaurom Kakkada continues to report for duty at Government Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kavaratti, carrying forward a nursing career that has spanned more than five decades. Her lifelong commitment to patient care in one of India's most geographically isolated regions has now earned her a place among the Top 10 finalists of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026, selected from over 134,000 registrations across 214 countries and economies.

A theatre-trained nurse, Hindumbi has spent over 53 years serving the people of Lakshadweep, supporting more than 20,000 surgeries and emergency cases while working in challenging conditions marked by limited infrastructure, difficult inter-island connectivity, and frequent resource constraints.

Her nursing journey began at a time when healthcare facilities across the islands were far more limited than they are today. Emergency transportation often depended on fishing boats and naval ships, while medicines and supplies had to be brought from Kochi. During frequent power outages, surgeries and emergency procedures were sometimes conducted under the light of kerosene lamps.

Among the many cases she remembers is a maternal emergency from Agatti Island, where a woman experiencing severe bleeding required urgent intervention. With no advanced medical facility available locally, Hindumbi and her team transported the patient by fishing boat to Kavaratti while administering a blood transfusion during the journey. Both mother and child survived following a successful Caesarean section.

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In another instance during the monsoon season, she travelled overnight by naval ship to Amini Island to assist a woman in labour who could not be transferred to Kavaratti. Working with limited equipment, the team conducted a forceps delivery, ensuring the safe birth of the child and recovery of the mother.

Beyond hospital walls, Hindumbi played a significant role in community healthcare initiatives across Lakshadweep. She travelled from house to house promoting immunisation, hygiene, institutional deliveries, and preventive healthcare. She was also actively involved in disease-control campaigns, including cholera containment efforts, and continued serving communities during the 2004 tsunami and the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Despite retiring at the age of 60, Hindumbi returned to service within three months as a contract nurse and remains actively engaged in patient care today. Many residents across Lakshadweep continue to recognise her as the nurse who assisted during their birth or supported their families through critical medical emergencies.

Her contributions were recognised nationally when she received the Florence Nightingale Award from the President of India in 2023. Her latest recognition as a Top 10 finalist of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026 brings global attention to her decades of service in one of India's most remote regions.

Commenting on the recognition of this year's finalists, Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, "The role of nurses extends far beyond bedside care. Their commitment, dedication, and compassion make them the backbone of healthcare systems across the world. They are often the first to identify gaps in the system, drive innovation, and mentor the generation of healthcare professionals. This is what makes their contribution both indispensable and transformative."

"The overwhelming response this year in the fifth edition, with over 134,000 registrations from 214 countries and economies, reflects the scale and significance of their impact. It is truly an honour to recognise these Top 10 finalists, whose work is driving meaningful change at scale, often in some of the most challenging healthcare environments," he added.

The finalists were selected through a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process involving eligibility screening, assessment by an independent panel of experts, and a final review by a distinguished Grand Jury. Ernst & Young LLP served as the independent Process Advisors for the award. One of the Top 10 finalists will receive the grand title along with a prize of USD 250,000, while the remaining finalists will receive global recognition for their outstanding contributions to healthcare.

Born and raised in Kavaratti, Hindumbi comes from a family deeply rooted in service. Her father was associated with India's freedom movement and participated in the Dandi March alongside Mahatma Gandhi. She credits her family for supporting her throughout a demanding career dedicated to improving healthcare access in Lakshadweep.

Reflecting on her profession, Hindumbi said, "Nursing is great work. We care for bedridden patients as if they were our own parents. There is empathy and dignity in this profession."