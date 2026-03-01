Updated 1 March 2026 at 23:24 IST
'9 Iranian Ships Destroyed, Going After The Rest': Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump says 9 ships in the Iranian navy have been sunk.
Washington DC: U.S. President Donald Trump says 9 ships in the Iranian navy have been sunk.
Trump said on social media Sunday that the ships had been “destroyed” and sunk, “some of them relatively large and important.”
Trump said the rest of Iran’s fleet of military vessels “will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also!” The president said that in a separate attack that Iran’s naval headquarters was “largely destroyed.”
Published On: 1 March 2026 at 23:23 IST