Published 20:04 IST, December 24th 2024
A Blast at a Turkish Ammunition Factory Kills 11 People
An explosion at an ammunition factory in northwest Turkey left 11 dead and five injured Tuesday morning.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Northwest Turkey | Image: AP
An explosion at an ammunition factory in northwest Turkiye left 11 dead and five injured Tuesday morning.
The blast occurred in Balikesir province, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. The factory is in a rural area away from population centres.
Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu said the explosion collapsed the capsule production building and the surrounding buildings had minor damage. The explosion was due to a technical issue. There is no possibility of sabotage, he added.
Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc wrote on social media platform X that public prosecutors have been assigned to investigate the cause.
Updated 20:04 IST, December 24th 2024