A Blast at a Turkish Ammunition Factory Kills 11 People

An explosion at an ammunition factory in northwest Turkiye left 11 dead and five injured Tuesday morning.

The blast occurred in Balikesir province, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. The factory is in a rural area away from population centres.

Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu said the explosion collapsed the capsule production building and the surrounding buildings had minor damage. The explosion was due to a technical issue. There is no possibility of sabotage, he added.