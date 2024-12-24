sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Allu Arjun | Champions Trophy | Poonch Accident | Manu Bhaker | American Airlines | Vinod Kambli |

Published 20:04 IST, December 24th 2024

A Blast at a Turkish Ammunition Factory Kills 11 People

An explosion at an ammunition factory in northwest Turkey left 11 dead and five injured Tuesday morning.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Northwest Turkey
Northwest Turkey | Image: AP

An explosion at an ammunition factory in northwest Turkiye left 11 dead and five injured Tuesday morning.

The blast occurred in Balikesir province, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. The factory is in a rural area away from population centres.

Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu said the explosion collapsed the capsule production building and the surrounding buildings had minor damage. The explosion was due to a technical issue. There is no possibility of sabotage, he added.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc wrote on social media platform X that public prosecutors have been assigned to investigate the cause.

Updated 20:04 IST, December 24th 2024