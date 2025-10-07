'A Country That Bombs Its Own People': India Rips Apart Pakistan at UNSC, Calls Out Remarks on Kashmiri Women Security

India rips apart Pakistan during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate on Women, Peace, and Security, calling it a country that "bombs its own people" and "conducts systematic genocide." The sharp response came after Pakistan made remarks about the security of women in Jammu and Kashmir.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, called Pakistan’s statements a “delusional tirade”, accusing it of spreading misinformation to divert global attention from its own human rights abuses.

India's Strong Response to Pakistan

Speaking at the UNSC, Ambassador Harish said, “Every year, we are unfortunately fated to listen to the delusional tirade of Pakistan against my country, especially on Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian territory they covet.”

He added that India has an "unblemished and unscathed" record on the agenda of women, peace, and security, and called Pakistan’s allegations baseless.

The Indian envoy referred to Pakistan’s Operation Searchlight in 1971, where the Pakistani army carried out large-scale atrocities in what is now Bangladesh.

“This is a country that conducted Operation Searchlight in 1971 and sanctioned a systematic campaign of genocidal mass rape of 400,000 women citizens by its own army. The world sees through Pakistan's propaganda,” Harish said.

Pakistan's Remarks on Kashmir Rejected

India’s strong rebuttal came in response to Saima Saleem, a counsellor from Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN, who alleged that Kashmiri women have suffered sexual violence for decades.

Ambassador Harish rejected these claims and accused Pakistan of trying to distract from its own human rights violations, including against its religious and ethnic minorities.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking at the UN General Assembly in September, also made indirect remarks about Pakistan, describing it as an “epicentre of global terrorism.”

“When nations openly declare terrorism as state policy, when terror hubs operate on an industrial scale, when terrorists are publicly glorified, then such actions must be unequivocally condemned,” Jaishankar had said.

India at the Human Rights Council

Last week, India also responded to Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, where Pakistan again raised the Kashmir issue.

Indian Counsellor KS Mohammed Hussain responded by saying, “We find it deeply ironic that a country with one of the world's worst human rights records seeks to lecture others… Instead of making baseless propaganda, they should confront the rampant state-sponsored persecution and systemic discrimination that plague their own society.”

UN Debate on Women, Peace and Security