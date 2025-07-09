A Drone Might Hit Donald Trump At Mar-a-Lago: Khamenei’s Aide Shocking Warning to US President

Updated 9 July 2025 at 18:56 IST
New Delhi: A senior Iranian official has openly threatened US President Donald Trump, claiming he is no longer safe even while sunbathing at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. Javad Larijani a close adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a major figure in Iranian politics, made the ominous remarks during a televised interview, Iran International reported.
Larijani declared that Trump’s past actions, including the targeted killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020, had turned him into a marked man.
“Trump has done something that he can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago,” Larijani said. “As he lies there with his stomach to the sun, a small drone might hit him in the navel. It’s very simple.”
