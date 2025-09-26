A look at Donald Trump-James Comey Relationship and Indictment Filed Against Former FBI Chief | All You Need To Know

Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted Thursday on charges of lying to Congress and obstructing a congressional investigation. The charges are connected to his 2020 testimony about an FBI investigation, and they mark a major development in the long-running conflict between Comey and former President Donald Trump.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi announced the charges, saying, “No one is above the law.”

Comey has denied all wrongdoing. In a video posted online, he said, "My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system. I’m innocent. So let’s have a trial.”

Comey and Trump’s Relationship

James Comey served as FBI Director from 2013 to 2017. He was appointed by President Barack Obama and later fired by President Trump in May 2017. At the time, the FBI was investigating possible ties between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russian officials.

Trump later said he was thinking about “the Russia thing” when he fired Comey. This led to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated whether Trump obstructed justice.

The Mueller investigation did not find enough evidence to charge Trump or his team with working directly with Russia, but it did find that Trump’s campaign welcomed Russia’s help. Trump has long called the investigation a “hoax.”

Since his firing, Comey has spoken out against Trump many times, including in his 2018 book A Higher Loyalty, where he described Trump as unethical and focused only on personal loyalty.

Details of the Indictment

The indictment accuses Comey of lying to the Senate Judiciary Committee during a 2020 hearing. He said under oath that he never gave permission for anyone at the FBI to speak anonymously to the media about ongoing investigations.

Prosecutors say that statement was false and that Comey’s actions interfered with a congressional investigation. The charges are:

1. Making a false statement to Congress

2. Obstructing a congressional proceeding

The case does not relate directly to the Russia investigation, but rather to how Comey handled media leaks during his time at the FBI.

The indictment has caused strong reactions. Former President Trump, who has called for Comey to be prosecuted for years, celebrated the news.

“He has been so bad for our country for so long,” Trump wrote on his social media site. “Now he is finally being held responsible.”

Earlier this year, Comey was criticized for a social media post showing seashells shaped like the numbers “86 47.” Some Trump supporters claimed it was a coded message to “get rid of” the 47th president (Trump). Comey deleted the post and said he was unaware of the meaning others gave it.

The indictment also comes at a difficult time for Comey’s family. His daughter, Maurene Comey, a former federal prosecutor, was fired in July. She is now suing the Justice Department, saying her dismissal was politically motivated.

“Fear is the tool of a tyrant,” she wrote in a message to her former colleagues.

Comey’s son-in-law, Troy Edwards, also resigned as a federal prosecutor shortly after the indictment was announced.

James Comey has said he will go to trial to prove his innocence. The case is likely to draw national attention, especially as it involves a former FBI director and a key figure in the Russia investigation.

The indictment adds a new chapter to the tense relationship between Comey and Trump a conflict that began in the early days of Trump’s presidency and has continued ever since.