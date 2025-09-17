Charlie Kirk Assassination: Full List of Charges Against Shooter Tyler Robinson

A Look at the Charges Against the Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Charlie Kirk | Image: Republic

The man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk faces seven counts in state court in connection with the fatal shooting at a Utah Valley University campus event last week.

Prosecutors submitted the charges against 22-year-old Tyler Robinson to the court Tuesday, and a judge read them aloud and said he would appoint a defense attorney.

Robinson’s family has declined to comment to The Associated Press since his arrest.

Here is a breakdown of the counts against him: