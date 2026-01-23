'A Man In Desperate Position': Hungarian PM Orban Hits Back at Zelenskyy After ‘Smack Upside the Head’ Remark at Davos | Image: X

New Delhi: In a strong public critique, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has taken jab at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media, labeling him “a man in a desperate position” in a post on X.

Following Zelenskyy's criticism of Orban at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he "deserves a smack upside the head," Orban made his comments.

In his post, Orban said, “It seems to me that we will not be able to come to an understanding. I am a free man who serves the Hungarian people.”

“You are a man in a desperate position who, for the fourth year now, has been unable or unwilling to bring a war to an end – despite the fact that the President of the United States has provided every possible assistance to do so,” he added.

Advertisement

Orban further said, “Therefore, no matter how much you flatter me, we cannot support your war efforts.”

He said Hungary would continue supplying electricity and fuel to Ukraine and concluded, “Life itself will settle the rest, and everyone will get what they deserve.”

Advertisement

Zelenskyy Targets Orban at Davos

Speaking at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos on Thursday, Zelenskyy strongly condemned Orban, who has spoken out against EU sanctions on Russia and believes Europe’s economy cannot survive without Russian oil and gas.

Zelenskyy accused him of “selling out European interests.”

“The forces trying to destroy Europe…operate freely, even, even operate inside Europe,” he said.

“Every Viktor who lives off European money while trying to sell out European interests deserves a smack upside the head.”

During his Davos visit, Zelenskyy also pushed for more financial and military support from the European Union. He called Europe a "fragmented kaleidoscope of small and middle powers" and called for more aggressive measures against Russia, such as seizing Russian oil and using the proceeds to purchase armaments.

Talks, Aid Push and Ongoing War

Zelenskyy met US President Donald Trump in Davos earlier on Thursday. Although no paperwork was signed, he later claimed that an agreement on post-conflict security guarantees from the US was "done." Trump remained silent on the issue.

Additionally, Zelenskyy informed reporters that negotiations with Moscow are still ongoing and that the problem of territory concessions "is not solved yet."

He continues to claim the territories of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhe, which voted to join Russia in 2022. Crimea voted to reunite with Russia in 2014.

Meanwhile, US special envoy Steve Witkoff left Davos for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Zelenskyy said that talks would be followed by meetings between US and Ukrainian officials and then “the first trilateral meeting” in the UAE.