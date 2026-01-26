'A Successful India Makes World More Stable, Prosperous, Secure': EU Prez Ursula Von Der Leyen Ahead Of EU-India Summit

New Delhi: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday called India a key global partner and said that "a successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure," as top European leaders arrived in New Delhi to attend the 77th Republic Day celebrations and ahead of th EU-India Summit scheduled for Tuesaday.

Von der Leyen described being invited as Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations as "the honour of a lifetime", underlining the growing strategic convergence between India and the European Union. Through an official X post, she said," It is the honour of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations. A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit"

Her remarks came as senior EU leaders, including the Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, and the Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, as well as Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency, Maros Sefcovic, signalled strong momentum in EU-India relations spanning trade, security and defence cooperation.

Kaja Kallas, in a post on X, said there is "strong momentum for closer cooperation with India," adding that the EU is seizing the opportunity to deepen ties. She noted that personnel from EU naval operations Atalanta and Aspides are participating in India's Republic Day parade for the first time, calling it a symbol of the deepening bond between the two sides.

Kallas also announced that the EU and India will take their relationship forward at the Summit by signing an EU-India Security and Defence Partnership, which is expected to deliver concrete results in areas such as maritime security, cybersecurity and counterterrorism. In a post on X, she said, " There is strong momentum for closer cooperation with India, and we are seizing it. It is a pleasure to be in New Delhi today and an honour to attend the Republic Day celebration. As a symbol of our deepening bond, personnel from our EU naval operations, Atalanta and Aspides, are taking part in the parade for the first time. Tomorrow, at the Summit, we will take our relationship forward by signing the EU-India Security and Defence Partnership. This will deliver concrete results in areas such as maritime security, cybersecurity, and counterterrorism."

Meanwhile, Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said being invited as a guest for India's Republic Day is a "profound honour," adding that the moment is fitting to reaffirm and strengthen the partnership through the conclusion of an ambitious EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA). In a post on X, he said, "Being invited as a guest for India's Republic Day is a profound honour. There could be no more fitting moment to reaffirm our partnership - and to strengthen it further through the conclusion of an ambitious FTA."

The EU-India Summit to be conducted on Tuesday comes amid sustained efforts by both sides to elevate their strategic partnership, in place since 2004. Negotiations on a comprehensive FTA, an investment protection agreement, and a geographical indications pact have intensified, with both sides aiming to conclude talks by the end of 2025.

The European Union views India as a critical partner in the Indo-Pacific, citing its strategic geographic position, fast-growing market and role in maintaining regional security and freedom of navigation. India and the EU already cooperate across a wide range of areas, including climate and energy, technology, connectivity, research, innovation and space.