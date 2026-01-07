'Aao, Mazze Na Kara Diya Toh Paise Waapis': Pakistani Army Spokesperson Threatens India; Trolled | WATCH

Islambad: Pakistan’s Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, made a series of provocative remarks during a media briefing, addressing internal security, regional tensions and Pakistan’s strategic outlook.

Chaudhry claimed that India had carried out attacks resulting in Pakistani casualties, while also acknowledging that Pakistan had lost its own citizens in security operations linked to cross-border dynamics. “We did not conduct operations in Afghanistan to kill Afghans; Pakistanis were killed,” he said.

Calling Afghanistan a “proxy” of India, the military spokesperson further dared India and Afghanistan to jointly target Pakistan, saying, “Aa jao tum dono ka sawagat hai. (Come, both of you are welcome).” He also used the colloquial phrase “Mazaa na kraayaa, toh paise vaapis,” while issuing repeated warnings to both countries.

The army spokesperson said “Tum le aao jo tumhne karna hai...Daaye se aana hai, Baaye se aana hai, upar se aana hai, neeche se aana hai. [Akele] aana hai, kisi ke saath aana hai…Ek baar mazza na kara diya na, to paise waapis. (Come from any direction. Come alone or with someone…If it's not enjoyable, you will get your money back)."

He claimed that Pakistan is prepared to respond to any attack, regardless of the direction or scale of the threat.

During the briefing, Chaudhry also shared details and images of Pakistani soldiers who were killed during the India-Pakistan escalation that followed the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 Indian civilians dead and led to the launch of Operation Sindoor. He further displayed photographs of soldiers allegedly killed in retaliatory strikes by Afghan forces and by unidentified attackers, highlighting what he described as Pakistan’s ongoing security challenges.

Chaudhary was trolled on social media for his threat to India, with one of the netizen saying, “No to wonder why people use to call this country Heeramandi.” Another said, “In the end Pakistanis will come down to this only “mazaa na karwaa diya to paise waapis”."