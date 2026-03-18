'Achieved Sweet Grace of Martyrdom': Iran Confirms Death Of Security Council Chief Ali Larijani In Israeli Airstrike

New Delhi: Iran's Supreme National Security Council on Tuesday confirmed the death of Ali Larijani- a top Iranian security official and a conservative force within Iran’s theocracy- in an Israeli strike.

The council said Larijani died along with his son and bodyguards, describing him as a “martyr” after what it called a lifetime of service to the Islamic Republic.

"The pure souls of the martyrs embraced the purified soul of God's righteous servant, Martyr Dr. Ali Larijani," the council said, adding that his son and his bodyguards had died with him.

"After a lifetime of struggle for the advancement of Iran and of the Islamic Revolution, he ultimately attained his long-held aspiration, answered the divine call, and honourably achieved the sweet grace of martyrdom in the trench of service," it added.

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Larijani was widely believed to be running the country following the killing of its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in U.S. and Israeli strikes late last month that sparked a widening war.

Eliminated, says IDF

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz had said earlier on Tuesday that it had killed Larijani, but it was several hours before Iran confirmed his death.

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Credits: X

Katz had announced earlier on Tuesday that Iran's powerful national security chief Larijani was "eliminated last night," along with the commander of Tehran's Basij paramilitary force. In a sharply worded statement, Katz added that they had “joined Khamenei along with all those eliminated from the axis of evil in the depths of hell.”

Notably, his passing occurs during a period of escalating strikes against Iran’s senior officials, with no immediate end to the hostilities in sight.

Meanwhile, the Revolutionary Guard maintains its offensive through ongoing missile and drone operations throughout the region, as Tehran reinforces its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for the world's oil supply.

Credits: X

Meanwhile, the Israel military military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said signalled it would pursue Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who took power after his father’s death last month.

Netanyahu on boss of Revolutionary Guards

Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu also commented on Larijani's death stating, "This morning, we eliminated Ali Larijani. Ali Larijani is the boss of the Revolutionary Guards, that group of gangsters that effectively runs Iran. Alongside him, we also eliminated the commander of the Basij – they are the gangsters' assistants who are terrorizing the population in the streets of Tehran and other Iranian cities. We are operating there as well; operating from the air with Air Force jets and UAVs."

Larijani vs Trump

A day before the attack, Larijani had struck a defiant tone in response to a warning from US President Donald Trump after he threatened to attack Iran “twenty times harder” if Tehran stopped oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the threat, Larijani responded on X stating, “The sacrificial nation of Iran doesn’t fear your empty threats Even those bigger than you couldn’t eliminate Iran,” he wrote. “Be careful not to get eliminated yourself.”

Who was Larijani?

Born in Najaf, Iraq, in 1958 into one of Iran’s most famous political families, which many media outlets have compared to the Kennedys in the United States, veteran Iranian politician Ali Larijani re-emerged last year as one of the most powerful figures in the security hierarchy.

He has been managing a broad portfolio from nuclear negotiations to Tehran’s regional ties to its violent suppression of internal unrest.

One brother, Sadeq, served as the head of Iran’s judiciary, while another, Mohammad Javad, was a senior diplomat who closely advised the late Khamenei on foreign affairs.

Over the years, Larijani issued increasingly hard-line threats. In the 1990s, he served as Iran’s culture minister, tightening censorship. He served as parliament speaker from 2008 to 2020, and most recently as head of the Supreme National Security Council.

He played a major role in shaping Iran’s nuclear strategy and negotiations with the West.

He remained closely involved in strategic planning, advising leadership on talks with the United States while maintaining ties with Russia and China.

Iran Vows Revenge

Following security chief Ali Larijani in an Israeli air strike, the Iranian army on Wednesday threatened to launch a “decisive and regrettable" retaliation for the killing of security chief Ali Larijani in an Israeli air strike.

“Iran’s response to the assassination of the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council will be decisive and regrettable," Iranian army chief Amir Hatami said in a statement.