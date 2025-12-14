Active Shooter Opens Fire At Brown University During Exams: 2 Killed, 8 Injured

Providence: An active shooter opened indiscriminate firing near the Barus & Holley building on the Brown University campus in Providence city of the United States, leaving at least 2 dead and 8 others injured. The shooting incident occurred on Saturday, after the 7-storey complex, which houses the School of Engineering and the physics department, was buzzing with activity. The shots were fired when the engineering design exams were underway at the university.

Following the reports of an active shooter at the university, the police were called to the scene, and an active-shooter alert was issued an active‑shooter alert, urging students and staff to stay inside, lock their doors and remain vigilant. The victims were rushed to the hospital, where two were declared dead, while 8 others are undergoing treatment.

The Providence police did not release the number of victims or their conditions, stating that the information was still preliminary. Initially, the university’s emergency system stated that a suspect had been taken into custody, but that message was later corrected, saying that officers were still searching for one or more suspects. Kristy DosReis, the city’s chief public information officer, said investigators were gathering evidence and that the FBI had joined the response. A police officer even appealed to the people to stay in their vehicles because the area remained an active scene.

The Providence council member John Goncalves, whose ward includes the campus and who is a Brown alumnus, expressed his heartbreak. “We’re still getting information about what’s going on, but we’re just telling people to lock their doors and stay vigilant,” he said, adding that his thoughts were with the families and everyone affected.

President Donald Trump posted on his social‑media platform that he had been briefed on the shooting and offered a brief prayer, “God bless the victims and the families of the victims!”

The students were instructed to hide in place while police secured the building and cleared the surrounding streets. The university, a private institution with roughly 7300 undergraduates and over 3000 postgraduates, cancelled further exams for the day and urged people to avoid the area. The incident occurred on the second day of final exams for the autumn semester, adding extra stress to an already tense period.

Notably, Brown University’s Barus & Holley building is a hub of scientific work, containing over a hundred laboratories and numerous teaching spaces.