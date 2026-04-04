Aerial War Intensifies: Moment When US A-10 Fighter Jet Was Targetted By Iran Near Key Oil Chokepoint | WATCH

New Delhi: The Iranian military has reportedly intercepted and shot down a U.S. A-10 ground-attack aircraft, marking a sharp escalation in the intensifying aerial conflict between the United States and Iran amid raging West Asia war..

This claim follows separate media reports indicating that a second combat aircraft belonging to the US Air Force had crashed in the Middle East on Friday. These combined incidents have significantly heightened tensions across the region as military activities intensify.

Despite detailed claims from Iranian sources, there has been no immediate response from either the Pentagon or the White House regarding the reported incident or its authenticity.

However, a video capturing the attack was shared on social media by the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai. The footage shows the exact moment an American A-10 warplane was “struck by an air defence missile fired by the Iranian Army’s integrated air defence system."

Advertisement

Where the strike took place?

Further reports from Al Jazeera, citing the Tasnim news agency, specify that the alleged downing of the US A-10 aircraft took place in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime corridor that remains a focal point of regional friction. Referencing the army public relations team, the report stated that the "aircraft was targeted in waters south of and around the strategic waterway."

While these claims remain unverified by external sources, technical specifications note that the "A-10 is a US ground-attack aircraft designed for close air support missions," intended for operations "particularly against armoured vehicles and ground forces."

Advertisement

Another US Fighter Jet Downed Over Iran

In a separate development occurring within the Iranian theatre, American forces have successfully retrieved a crew member from a US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet brought down over Iran, according to CNN. The rescued individual is reportedly alive, in US custody, and receiving medical treatment; however, the fate of the second crew member remains uncertain as "search and rescue operations were ongoing."

The downed F-15E, a dual-role aircraft typically operated by a two-person team, was reportedly targeted on Friday. CNN's analysis of images released by Iranian media verified that the wreckage matches an F-15, while The Wall Street Journal cited Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, which first reported the incident and shared a map on X circling the specific region where the search for the two pilots has been conducted.

Photographs of debris, including a tail fin, appeared to identify the jet as belonging to the 494th Fighter Squadron based at RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom. Despite the evidence of the wreckage and the ongoing search, the US military and the White House have not yet officially commented on the circumstances of the crash.

Rescue mission comes under fire

Two US Blackhawk helicopters deployed for the search-and-rescue mission were themselves hit by Iranian fire but managed to exit Iranian airspace.

The operation highlights the dangers of conducting recovery missions deep inside hostile territory, where even rescue teams are exposed to attack.

Trump's claim and reality?

At the White House, President Donald Trump is being briefed in real-time on the ongoing search operation. Despite the gravity of the situation, the President downplayed the impact of the losses on potential negotiations, stating, “No, not at all. No, it’s war.”

While the Pentagon and US Central Command have yet to release detailed statements regarding the downed aircraft, these incidents directly challenge the President’s earlier assertions of total air superiority. Only days prior, Trump had claimed that US forces maintained overwhelming control, remarking, “We literally have planes flying over Tehran... They can’t do a thing about it.”

The loss of two jets in such rapid succession has cast doubt on that assessment. Military experts warn that even compromised defense networks remain dangerous, particularly when utilizing mobile missile systems and concentrated ground fire.

When will war end?

The broader conflict continues to intensify, with no clear path to de-escalation.

Iran has rejected efforts to restart talks with US officials in Islamabad, stalling ceasefire attempts led by Pakistan.