Afghanistan Conducts Aerial Operations Against Pakistani Military Bases, Targets Nur Khan Airbase

Kabul: Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense announced on Monday (March 2) that their Air Force carried out precise and coordinated aerial operations against multiple Pakistani military installations, marking a significant escalation in an already deteriorating security situation between the two neighbouring states.

In a statement on X, Afghanistan’s defense ministry said the strikes targeted key Pakistani military facilities, including Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the 12th Division headquarters in Quetta (Balochistan), and the Khwazai Camp in the Mohmand Agency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with several other strategic command centres across Pakistan.

"Based on preliminary assessments, the strikes successfully caused significant damage to the intended targets. These operations were carried out in response to the recent aerial incursions by the Pakistani military, which struck Kabul, Bagram," the statement added. It also emphasized that any further violations of the Afghan airspace or “acts of aggression” by Pakistan will be met with “a swift, decisive, and proportionate response.” Pakistan is yet to release an official statement on the claims made by Afghanistan.

This comes within a week after Islamabad declared "open war" on the Afghan Taliban government following renewed clashes along the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Pakistan bombed Kabul and Kandahar on Friday, hours after Afghan forces attacked Pakistani border troops in retaliation to the airstrikes earlier this week.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump had said that he got along with Pakistan very well while speaking to reporters on Friday. When asked if his intervention would be sought amid the conflict, Trump responded that Pakistan is “doing terrifically well”. On Sunday, Afghan forces reportedly targeted Pakistani aircraft over Kabul following explosions and gunfire in the capital, further escalating the cross-border tensions as the Taliban-ruled state faced ongoing Pakistani strikes amid international calls for restraint.