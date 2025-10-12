Afghanistan Launches Revenge Attack, Killing 12 Pakistani Soldiers And Destroying Outposts

Kabul: The Afghan forces' massive offensive against Pakistan on Saturday night has resulted in the death of at least 12 Pakistani soldiers and several others injured. The Afghan military has also reportedly seized control of several Pakistani posts along the border. Additionally, multiple reports suggested that the Afghan forces seized a huge cache of military weapons from the Pakistani outposts.

Afghanistan's attack on the Pakistani military was a direct response to the airstrikes carried out by Pakistan's Air Force on Kabul and other cities a few days ago.

The clashes occurred in Khost's Zazai Maidan area, where Afghan border guards cut the fence wire and seized several Pakistani Frontier Corps outposts. The incident has raised concerns about the escalating tensions along the Durand Line, a disputed border region between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The security sources have confirmed that two security checkpoints of Pakistani forces have fallen due to clashes with Afghan security forces in Helmand and Zabul provinces.

Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Soar

Earlier, in the Afghan military's attack, multiple security checkpoints of Pakistani forces were collapsed in Paktia province. The situation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border remains a volatile one, with both sides accusing each other of aggression. The Afghan border guards' actions are seen as a retaliatory measure against Pakistan's airstrikes.

The clashes between Afghan and Pakistani border forces have resulted in a major escalation of violence along the border. The Afghan military has sent a direct message to respond to perceived aggression from Pakistan.

5 Pakistani Soldiers Surrender

As per the local media reports, the clashes between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and Pakistan have resulted in the deaths of multiple Pakistani forces, with sources indicating that one Mil Dehshika tank has also been seized by the Islamic Emirate forces.

Furthermore, reports suggested that five Pakistani forces have surrendered to the Islamic Emirate forces in the Maiwand district of Kandahar.