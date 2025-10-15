Afghanistan, Pakistan Announce 48-Hour Ceasefire After Days of Cross-Border Violence

After days of intense cross-border clashes, Afghanistan and Pakistan have announced a 48-hour ceasefire along their frontier. The agreement, reached late Wednesday, comes following several days of deadly violence that left multiple casualties on both sides. Security forces have been instructed to hold fire as officials from both nations work to de-escalate tensions and open communication channels for a longer-term truce.

Afghanistan said that the ceasefire deal has been reached between Pakistan and Afghanistan on the request of Pakistan.

The Afghan government sources said, "At the request and insistence of the Pakistani side, a ceasefire will be implemented between the two countries after 5:30 PM (5.30 pm is Afghan time, 6.00 pm is Pakistan time, 6.30 pm is Indian time for ceasefire) this evening. The Islamic Emirate also directs all its forces to observe the ceasefire after 5:30 PM until no one violates it."