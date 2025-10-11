Taliban Launches Coordinated Multi-Front Offensive Against Pakistan In Response To Airstrike

Kunar: The Afghan Taliban launched a coordinated multi-front offensive targeting Pakistan's Frontier Corps posts and infrastructure on Saturday along the Duran Line in direct response to Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul. After the massive attack, the long-standing border disputes between Afghanistan and Pakistan took another turn for the worse, with reports emerging of major casualties and injuries on the Pakistani side.

The Taliban's 201st Khalid bin Walid Army Corps has claimed responsibility for the offensive, calling it a retaliatory response to Pakistan's airstrikes on Kabul, Khost, and Nangarhar a few days ago.

According to reports, the clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan have intensified, with reports of heavy cross-border fire, artillery barrages, and drone-supported strikes across Kunar and Nangarhar provinces. The Afghan military has deployed artillery, mortars, and light drones for precision strikes, targeting Pakistani check posts, logistics hubs, and small barracks along the Durand Line.

Additionally, multiple infiltration attempts have been reported, as Afghan units attempt to neutralise important Frontier Corps outposts controlling cross-border routes.

The recent escalation in tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan comes after Pakistan's alleged airstrikes on Afghan soil, vehemently denied by Islamabad. The Taliban has accused Pakistan of violating Afghan sovereignty. The Taliban's offensive against Pakistan's Frontier Corps posts and infrastructure is seen as a strategic message to Islamabad, showing the Afghan military's capabilities and willingness to retaliate against Pakistani aggression.

Multiple Casualties Reported On Pakistani Side

The clashes between Afghan and Pakistani border forces have resulted in multiple casualties and injuries on the Pakistani side. The situation on the ground remains volatile, with intense firing exchanges still underway. The Afghan forces have stated that the operations against Pakistan are underway across the Kurram-Paktia, Bajaur-Kunar, and Helmand-Balochistan sectors.

If reports are to be believed, at least five Pakistani soldiers were killed in the Afghan military attack.