Afghanistan-Pakistan Peace Talks End Without Agreement As Kabul Delegates Walk Out

The peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which were being held in Istanbul, ended on Tuesday without any agreement. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The latest round of peace negotiations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, held in Istanbul, ended on Tuesday without any agreement or joint statement. According to sources, the talks collapsed after the Pakistani delegation walked out of the negotiation table.

Sources familiar with the matter said that the discussions, aimed at easing tensions and addressing cross-border security concerns, reached a deadlock after both sides failed to find common ground. “The Pakistani side withdrew from the talks, effectively bringing the session to an abrupt end,” a source said.

The Istanbul dialogue was being closely watched as a potential step towards reducing friction along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where frequent clashes and mutual accusations of harbouring militants have strained relations.

While no official statements were issued immediately after the talks, sources say the breakdown underscores deep mistrust between Kabul and Islamabad, particularly over counterterrorism coordination and border management.