Afghanistan Shaken Again: 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Amidst Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

Kabul: A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan on Thursday at 10.26 pm, with tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as well. The recent tremor on Thursday added to the country's woes, following a deadly 6.0-magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, claiming over 2000 lives and injuring thousands of others. The country's geographical location, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, makes it prone to frequent earthquakes.

The recent earthquake's impact is still being assessed, but the country's disaster management administration is on high alert to identify affected areas and provide aid to those in need. According to reports, the tremors were so strong that it was felt in Pakistan and Northern India, including the National Capital Region.

In the meantime, with the remote and mountainous terrain of Afghanistan, rescue operations are often hampered by poor communications, narrow roads, and landslides.

India and several countries have come forward to provide assistance, with the United Nations (UN) expressing solidarity with the Afghan people. India has already extended support, delivering 1000 family tents to Kabul and transporting tonnes of food material to Kunar province. Additional relief supplies are being dispatched from India to aid in the recovery efforts.

Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis has been further compounded by funding cuts, particularly from the United States (US). The reduction in international aid has resulted in the closure of dozens of clinics, leaving many without access to essential healthcare services. The country's health ministry has warned that the casualty numbers could rise sharply, stressing the need for sustained support from other countries.

The rescue teams face challenges in reaching remote areas, where mudbrick homes have been reduced to rubble. The mountainous terrain and inclement weather conditions have hindered aid delivery, with helicopters being the primary means of transporting supplies and evacuating the injured.

The United Kingdom has pledged emergency funding to ensure critical healthcare and emergency supplies reach the most affected regions. Iran has also extended humanitarian and medical assistance, while the United Nations has expressed its readiness to provide aid.