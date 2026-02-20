Afghanistan Shaken by 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake, No Casualties Reported

Kabul: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck eastern Afghanistan on Friday, with the residents feeling tremors across the capital Kabul and several provinces. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported the earthquake's epicentre was around 130 km northeast of Kabul and at a depth of around 70 km.

The residents in Bamiyan and Wardak provinces, west of the capital, confirmed feeling the earthquake's impact, while there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The administration is assessing the reports regarding any damage or casualties caused by the earthquake.

Notably, Afghanistan is no stranger to earthquakes, given its location along the Hindu Kush mountain range, where the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates meet. The region has experienced several deadly earthquakes earlier, including a 6.0-magnitude quake in August 2025 that killed over 2200 people and destroyed the mountain villages. More recently, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in northern Afghanistan claimed at least 27 lives.

According to experts, the country's rural villages, coupled with decades of war, have left many homes shoddily built and vulnerable to seismic activity. Additionally, poor communication networks and infrastructure in mountainous regions often hinder disaster responses, preventing the administration from reaching affected areas immediately.

Meanwhile, the Afghan authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and prepared for possible further aftershocks.

Further details regarding the earthquake are awaited.