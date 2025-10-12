Afghanistan Strikes Back: Multi-Front Revenge Operation Deals Crushing Blow To Pakistan | Top Points

Kabul: The Afghan forces' multi-front revenge operation on Saturday night delivered a crushing blow to the Pakistan military, resulting in mass casualties of the Pakistani soldiers, military establishment, infrastructure, outposts, and weapons. The Afghanistan-Pakistan border witnessed a massive escalation in tensions as Afghan forces launched a full-blown retaliation against Pakistan days after unprovoked airstrikes in Kabul and other Afghan cities. The operation, which began on Saturday night, has resulted in the deaths of at least 12 Pakistani soldiers, with several others injured. The Afghan military has also reportedly seized control of several Pakistani posts along the border.

The Afghan Taliban's 201st Khalid bin Walid Army Corps has claimed responsibility for the offensive, calling it a retaliatory response to Pakistan's airstrikes on Kabul, Khost, and Nangarhar a few days ago. According to reports, the intense clashes that have erupted along the Durand Line, a disputed border region between the two countries, with Afghan forces launching attacks on Pakistan in over 20 points along the border, have dealt a massive blow to Pakistan.

The Afghan military's offensive has also led to the capture of several Pakistani military posts, with Afghan forces seizing control of key areas, including Bandar in Nangarhar, Ghashi Kando in Kunar, Zazai Aryub in Paktia, and Bahramcha in Helmand. The situation on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border remains volatile, with the Afghan military's operation against Pakistan marked by intense artillery firing and heavy weaponry.

Top 10 Points Of The Operation

Here are the top 10 points of Afghanistan's revenge operation against Pakistan:

Multi-Front Attack: Afghan forces launched attacks against Pakistan at over 20 points along the border. Seizure of Pakistani Posts: Afghan forces have seized control of several Pakistani posts along the border, including four key military posts in Nangarhar, Kunar, Paktia, and Helmand provinces. Casualties: At least 12 Pakistani soldiers have been killed, with several others injured. Seizure of Military Equipment: Afghan forces have seized a large quantity of military equipment, including a Mil Deshika tank. Surrender of Pakistani Forces: Five Pakistani soldiers have surrendered to the Islamic Emirate forces in the Maiwand district of Kandahar. Artillery Firing and Heavy Weaponry: Both sides have used intense artillery firing and heavy weaponry, resulting in massive damage to military infrastructure and outposts. Capture of Illegal Pakistani Army Posts: Afghan forces have captured illegal Pakistani army posts in the Dara Baba area, seizing a large quantity of weapons and ammunition. Reinforcements: The Afghan Taliban have sent large Humvee convoys toward the border with Pakistan as reinforcements. Clashes in Multiple Areas: Fighting persists in several border areas, including Shorabak, Sarlat, and Registan in Kandahar, with Pakistani soldiers reportedly hiding in their trenches. Strategic Message: The Taliban's offensive is seen as a strategic message to Islamabad, showing the Afghan military's capabilities and willingness to retaliate against Pakistani aggression.

Following the Afghan forces' offensive, clashes occurred in Khost's Zazai Maidan area, where Afghan border guards cut the fence wire and seized several Pakistani Frontier Corps outposts.