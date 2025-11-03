Afghanistan Struck By Second Massive 6.3 Earthquake, Multiple Casualties Feared

Kabul: At least five people were killed and 143 others injured after a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck several provinces across Afghanistan late at night on Monday, according to the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 23 kilometres. In a statement posted on X, ANDMA said the earthquake occurred around 1 am (local time) and shook multiple regions, including the country's northwestern, central, western, northern, north-eastern, and eastern zones.

"According to initial information, Samangan province was the epicentre of this earthquake, and so far in Samangan province, five people have been martyred and 143 people have been injured, most of whom have been transferred to their homes after treatment," the authority said in the statement.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 6.3, On: 03/11/2025 01:59:02 IST, Lat: 36.51 N, Long: 67.50 E, Depth: 23 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

Preliminary reports suggest that the earthquake struck near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif and the town of Khulm in the early hours of Monday morning local time. The capital of northern Balkh province, Mazar-i-Sharif is one of the most populated cities in northern Afghanistan.

United States Geological Survey (USGS) models estimate the shaking could result in hundreds of fatalities, according to reports.

"Several provinces of the country were once again shaken by a strong earthquake at around 1 a.m. (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday)," the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority said in a statement shared with local media.

According to a report, the earthquake was also felt in parts of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan -- three countries bordering northern Afghanistan.

Source: USGS

A resident of Mazar-i-Sharif told CNN that her family "woke up terrified" when the quake struck, with her children running “down the stairs screaming.”

Rahima, a former schoolteacher, told the network she had "never experienced such a strong earthquake" before, adding that several windows were shattered and the plaster on her walls was damaged.

According to CNN, an orange alert was issued by the USGS PAGER system, which predicts economic and human loss after earthquakes.

"Significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread. Past events with this alert level have required a regional or national level response," it said.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Afghanistan at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 3.9, On: 02/11/2025 20:40:52 IST, Lat: 36.50 N, Long: 71.08 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”