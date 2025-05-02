Afghanistan, Taliban Pro India, Need To Settle Them First: Islamist Fundamental Party Slams Pak Govt, Army

Islamabad: Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman, leader of an Islamist fundamental political party in Pakistan, has criticised Shehbaz Sharif's government, the Pakistani Army, and their policies. He stated that before addressing the Kashmir issue, Pakistan must first resolve matters with Afghanistan and the Taliban, who, according to him, are now more pro-India.

Rehman, calling for political and economic reforms, challenged the Pakistani establishment and Army, emphasising that the Afghanistan issue must be settled before Kashmir. He noted that while Afghanistan had traditionally been pro-India, the Taliban have also shifted in that direction, suggesting that the Army's current approach is ineffective.

He further asserted that all Afghan regimes, from Zahir Shah to Ashraf Ghani, had been pro-India. Criticising the Pakistani establishment, Rehman claimed that Islamabad once had an opportunity to diplomatically establish a pro-Pakistan government in Afghanistan but failed to do so, instead pushing them away.

Criticising the government and Army, Rehman pointed out that while the economies of Indonesia, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Iran, Bangladesh, and China are rising, Pakistan's economy continues its downward trend. He urged the Army to consider political and economic factors before making decisions.

Exposing Pakistan's internal challenges, Rehman highlighted the well-known divide between the Army and political establishment, advising the military to acknowledge this reality. He mocked the generals, arguing that merely issuing statements about national unity is insufficient since they lack a strong political force behind them.

Rehman asserted that his party’s policies and strategies are more effective than those of the military. He urged the Army to engage with the political establishment and the people to improve Pakistan’s economic and domestic situation.

India plans strong response to avenge Pahalgam terror attack

Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman's remarks have come ahead of a possible strong response from India in wake of the Pahalgam terror attack where Pakistan-backed terrorists shot dead 27 Indian civilians mostly tourists who were visiting Kashmir for vacation. What came out as more disturbing that terrorists singled out and hand picked Hindu tourists and barbarically killed them in front of their wife, children and parents.