‘Afghanistan’s Sovereignty & Territorial Integrity Should Be Fully Respected’: India Condemns Pakistan’s Air Strikes

New Delhi: India has strongly condemned Pakistan's recent air strikes on Afghan territory, which have resulted in civilian deaths and damage to civilian infrastructure amid escalating cross-border hostilities between the two neighbors.

In a statement responding to media queries on the ongoing attacks, Official Spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said, "India condemns the air strikes by Pakistan in Afghanistan’s territory, leading to the death of several civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure. This is yet another act of aggression by a Pakistani establishment that remains hostile to the idea of a sovereign Afghanistan. India reiterates that Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity should be fully respected."

The latest strikes, reported in recent days, have targeted areas including Kabul, Kandahar, Paktika, and Paktia provinces, with Afghan officials accusing Pakistan of hitting residential zones, a fuel depot near Kandahar airport, and other civilian-linked sites. Reports suggest civilian casualties, including women and children, though exact figures vary and remain unverified independently. Pakistan has described its operations as targeted actions against militant hideouts linked to groups like the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claiming destruction of terrorist infrastructure.

The incidents form part of a broader intensification of clashes along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in early 2026, following earlier exchanges of fire and airstrikes, despite intermittent mediation efforts by regional actors.

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India's position underscores its consistent support for Afghanistan's sovereignty and calls for de-escalation through respect for territorial integrity, amid concerns over the humanitarian impact on Afghan civilians caught in the crossfire.