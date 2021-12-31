African Union (AU) Urges Somalian Leaders To Exercise Caution Amid Political Crisis

Amid the ongoing tension between the President and Prime Minister in Somalia, the Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has voiced worry on Thursday about the political unrest in the nation. Mahamat has urged extreme caution while emphasising the importance of continuous interactions and communication between the nation's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and PM Mohamed Husein Roble in order to find a political solution to the current crisis.

According to an AU press release, the Pan-African Union's chairman "is following with deep concern the serious current political tension in Somalia." Moussa Faki Mahamat went on to say that the African Union reaffirms its commitment to bolstering its assistance for Somalia's long-term peace and stability.

Somalia political crisis between Somali President and PM

The political turmoil initiated in the nation after Somali President Farmajo sacked PM Roble on corruption charges on Monday. Farmaajo accused the PM of meddling with an investigation into charges that he stole a portion of the Somali Army's coastal property by reorganising the Justice and Defense ministries as well as dismissing General Abdihamid Mohamed Dirir, the Somali Coast Guard commander, who brought the allegations against him. Furthermore, while retaliating against the allegations, Roble blamed Farmaajo for aiming to dismantle government institutions and instructed the Somali armed forces to operate under the command of the prime minister's office, as per the Sputnik.

In addition to this, according to experts, the present political conflict between the two main leaders will cause a further delay in the election process, which is set to end in early 2022. The Parliamentary elections which began on November 1, have already been postponed after just 24 of the 275 Politicians had been elected. Further, the nation's electoral commission had set December 24 as the deadline for the parliamentary elections to be completed.

Meanwhile, the sacked Somali PM Mohamed Roble spoke via phone with Molly Phee, the United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, on December 29. The two talked about the nation's political and security scenario, including the ongoing elections, and called for credible and quick results.

(Image: AP/ Twitter-@Mohamed Roble)