African Union Urges For Political Solution To Ethiopia Conflict With Immediate Ceasefire

Conflict in Northern Ethiopia has prompted the African Union (AU) to appeal for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, urging all parties involved in the conflict to find a long-term political settlement on Sunday. As per the reports of ANI, the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (AU-PAPS), Bankole Adeoye, stated on Sunday that the organization's top priorities have been an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, ensuring humanitarian access, and finding a political solution to the conflict which erupted in Northern Ethiopia in November 2020.

Adeoye also stated that the African Union has repeatedly urged for a universal, comprehensive, all-encompassing, urgent, and unconditional ceasefire, according to ANI. He further said that this has been their primary focus since the beginning of the conflict in Northern Ethiopia, and it continues to be so.

Importance of political solution based on national healing says Adeoye

Adeoye continued by stating that the bloc's other key issue in relation to Ethiopia's year-long conflict has been ensuring humanitarian access to those in need based on international commitments, such as international humanitarian and human rights legislation. He also stated that they have emphasized the importance of a political solution based on national healing and discussion.

In the meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an end to hostilities, humanitarian access, and an open national discussion in Ethiopia on Saturday, according to ANI. Guterres stated that peaceful Ethiopia is important to continental stability. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, on the other hand, said that his government had carried out unilateral withdrawals from conflict zones and employed force when needed to maintain law and order. He also said that in their drive for peace in their country, they will leave no stone unturned.

20,000 people left fighting in Ethiopia's Benishangul Gumuz region

More than 20,000 people have left fighting in Ethiopia's Benishangul Gumuz region, which borders Sudan and South Sudan, and the UNHCR and partners are sending life-saving relief to them, according to UN News. On January 18, fighting erupted in Tongo between unidentified armed groups and federal forces, and the adjoining refugee camp, which housed 10,300 people, was plundered and set on fire. The UNHCR spokesperson emphasised the need for an end to the violence to avert further dangers to civilian lives in the region.

