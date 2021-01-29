Anti-lockdown Protests Rock Lebanon's Tripoli Despite Heightened Security

Anti-lockdown protests continued to rock Tripoli on Thursday despite tight security in the city a day after the clash between demonstrators and security forces that claimed one life. According to reports, hundreds of people attended the funeral of Omar Tayba, who was killed on Wednesday after security forces allegedly fired live rounds at protesters. Security in the city was tightened on January 28 but that didn't stop people from pouring in on the streets to protest against the recent restrictions announced by the government to curb COVID-19 spread in the country.

Read: Protests Amid Lebanon Lockdown Leave 1 Dead, 220 Injured

Lebanon was already suffering from an economic crisis before the pandemic hit and after the government imposed a series of lockdowns, the financial conditions of people worsened. Last week, Lebanese authorities reimposed lockdown amid rising cases of COVID-19, which angered the citizens of Tripoli, which is one of the poorest parts of the country. Earlier this week, protesters gathered in large numbers to demonstrate against the latest restrictions, which soon ensued into violent clashes between the police and people.

Read: Lebanon Signs With Pfizer For 2.1 Million Vaccine Doses

Wednesday marked the third consecutive night of violence which claimed one life and hundreds were injured. Tayba was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound; he later succumbed to injuries, fueling anger amongst the protesters. Meanwhile, police claimed that they only fired rubber bullets and tear gas to stop protesters from entering a government building in the city. However, eyewitnesses suggest that they fired live rounds at protesters.

Read: World Bank Approves Cash Assistance To Crisis-struck Lebanon

According to reports, a nationwide curfew has been imposed and people have been barred from even going out to purchase essential items such as groceries. The government has allowed the delivery of essential goods, but experts say the facility is not available in poorer areas. The lockdown is taking a toll on people who rely on day-to-day earnings in order to provide food for their families. According to the United Nations, over 50% percent of the country's population lives below the poverty mark.

COVID-19 in Lebanon

Meanwhile, the country is witnessing a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. On January 27, Lebanon recorded its highest single-day rise in deaths as 76 people lost their lives due to COVID-19. So far, more than 2,60,000 people have tested positive in the country, with 2,553 people died since the start of the pandemic.

Read: Lebanon Considers Tighter Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Surge

(Image Credit: AP)

