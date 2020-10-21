Nigeria Answers Protest Against Police Brutality By Deploying More Forces, Imposing Curfew

Amid protests against police brutality, Nigeria, on October 20, extended curfew beyond the city of Lagos as anti-riot officers struggle to quell violence. According to local media, the move came as the country’s police chief ordered the immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riots forces following increased attacks on police facilities. A number of people have reportedly been shot at a protest in Lekki.

While declaring the curfew in Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that criminals had hijacked the protests movement ‘to unleash mayhem’. He said that nobody except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets from 4pm (local time). Babajide added that the officials will not watch and allow anarchy in the state.

As Logos has witnessed some of the biggest protests, with demonstrators blocking main roads and access to the international airport, the police spokesman’s said that the anti-riot officers were being dispatched to protect lives and property of all Nigerians. Following the reports of violence, other regions on the country, including the city of Jos and Ekiti state, had also imposed curfews. The southern Edo state imposed a curfew after officials said that two place stations had been targeted, with attackers burning cars and stealing police equipment.

Protesters demand to #EndSARS

The protests in Nigeria began with calls for the much-hated police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) to be disbanded. Earlier on October 11, the Nigerian government had said that a special presidential order had instructed the immediate dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Despite that, the protests continued rallies showing scepticism towards the decisions. The mass demonstrations which saw participation from some of the major stars in the country have now garnered mass support online with #EndSARS trending globally.

Widespread protests over the matter have also been reported from the UK and Canada. Several Nigerian celebrities including, Wizkid and Davido and British-Nigerian Star Wars actor John Boyega have backed the movement. President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier raised concerns over police brutality and promised to introduce reforms. As per reports, the protesters demanded to scrap out the entire squad while pointing out that previous commitments to change police behaviour had no effect.

According to reports, the Special Anti Robbery Squad has been accused of widespread rights abuses for years. In addition to this, the activists also complained about abuses carried out during the protests include beatings, intimidation, and the disproportionate use of force against demonstrators.

