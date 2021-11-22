AU Chairperson Welcomes Political Deal In Sudan; Calls For Regular And Free Elections

The African Union (AU) Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat on Sunday commended the much-needed step towards the return to constitutional order in Sudan. Lauding the political deal, chairperson Mahamat learned about the signing of the agreement reached between General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on November 21, the AU said in a statement released on their official Twitter handle. Calling it an "important step" forward, he described the deal as a "return to constitutional order as enshrined in the Khartoum agreement of August 19, 2019," which framed the consensual and democratic transition in Sudan.

The AU chairperson also encouraged all political, social, civil and military actors to deepen the orientation and to implement it inclusively and effectively, in a climate of peace and national reconciliation. The commission chief also called on the international community to renew their commitment in solidarity with Sudan "so that it regains peace and prepares in a democratic consensus, for a regular and free election." As per Mahamat, elections are the "only path to put a definitive end to the institutional turmoil in the country and ensure its sustainable development."

Elections in Sudan expected to be held in 2023

Ousted Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has returned to power under a deal intended to end hostilities that have killed at least 40 protestors in the last months. The deal signed on Sunday will see Hamdok leading a 'technocratic cabinet' until elections are held in 2023, military commander and Sudan's top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in a televised statement, as quoted by CBC news. Both the leaders agreed that the PM will have complete freedom to choose a government of national competencies. Additionally, at least four political prisoners, including Omar Al-Daqeer and Yasser Arman, will be released as a part of the agreement, Sputnik reported.

The agreement is expected to ease the political tension that ensued following the coup. Additionally, it will also buy time for both sides to mutually come to a power-sharing agreement. Meanwhile, it is currently unclear as to how much power Hamdok will hold, remaining under military oversight. As per Sputnik, critics believe that the move is directed to allow maximum control in the hands of the military aiming to curb violence perpetrated in the wake of the coup.

