'Black Lives Matter' Inspires Similar Movement In Zimbabwe, Earns Support From Big Names

In a ripple effect, the Black Lives Matter movement has inspired a similar outrage in Zimbabwe. On Tuesday, August 4, people protesting against economic turmoil, arrests, and human rights abuses in the African nation moved online with the hashtag #ZimbabweanLivesMatter causing a stir on Twitter.

According to the reports, the online movement gained momentum after the Zimbabwean forces blocked a street demonstration last week. Since renewed momentum following the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis (United States) back in May, the Black Lives Matter movement has turned into a global outrage against racial injustice.

700,000 tweets by people

According to the reports, the online campaign has resulted in more than 700,000 tweets on Tuesday which includes some big names from sports and celebrities in and outside of Zimbabwe.

South Africa Rugby World Cup winner Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira, who hails from Zimbabwe, pop star Cassper Nyovest and Pearl Thusi, who starred in Africa’s first Netflix film Queen Sono, are some of the eminent personalities who have endorsed the movement, according to the reports.

As per reports, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that the planned street protests were an "insurrection" meant to topple his administration. He also claimed that “dark forces” within and outside the country were undermining Zimbabwe's economic recovery.

The African nation is facing a major economic crisis; skyrocketing inflation has resulted in a shortage of food and fuel as well as loss in currency value against the US dollar. Zimbabwean forces are reported to be arresting scores of opposition leaders and activists after authorities thwarted an anti-government protest last week.

