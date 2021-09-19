Chinese Construction Firm Exposed For Making Millions Of Dollars In Sudan 'illegally'

A Chinese construction company working in Sudan made millions of dollars by inflating costs and paid kickbacks in exchange. The company involved in the corruption case, Fu Hong Construction Roads and Bridges Enterprises, is controlled by a Chinese couple from Khartoum's Sobha neighbourhood.

According to the Hong Kong Post, the firm has ties to now-deposed Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir and was involved in a lot of projects, notably in sensitive areas. The report further stated that Chinese companies have had a free run in Sudan due to the absence of foreign competition as a result of the worldwide prohibition.

The payments went to several senior members of the previous regime, including the deposed President and his deputy. The graft committee raided the Fu Hong Company's offices and recovered gold and cash in December 2020. Since then, things have started to take a turn, reported the Hong Kong Post.

In March 2021, the company was raided for the second time, and approximately $138,000 was recovered. The Committee reportedly demanded $400,000 to dismiss the matter. Meanwhile, all these developments were kept as a secret by the construction firm as well as the raiding committee, according to the Hong Kong Post.

The raid and recovery were unlawful, and the amount recovered was never accounted for, according to the General Intelligence Service agency, which discovered the incident later. Experts have also revealed proof of large-scale grafts carried out by Chinese enterprises, in addition to infrastructure. More than 130 Chinese businesses are directly involved in Sudan across numerous domains in over 200 projects. These projects include farming, abattoirs, trading, mining, health, and water supply.

Sudanese PM calls for a review of all previous deals with China

Sudan, like many other African countries, welcomed Chinese investments with open arms, allowing the Chinese state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) to make major inroads into the much important petroleum sector. China has provided the Sudanese government with countless interest-free loans and subsidies for various projects but the country is now beginning to feel exploited by the Chinese.

However, Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has now asked for a review of all previous deals with China, citing the dubious participation of Chinese businesses in the oil sector.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP