Congo's Plan To Auction Oil Block In Virunga Park To Continue Despite Severe Concerns

The Democratic Republic of Congo has expanded a contentious oil licensing round, despite grave concerns raised by climate activists. According to the statement released by the Ministry of Hydrocarbon, at least 27 oil and three gas blocks would be auctioned. Notably, if the listed blocks would be auctioned, it would tremendously smash the country's commitment to clean and green energy promised in May this year. Among those blocks tabled for auction, the government has put Virunga National Park-- a UNESCO World Heritage site-- on the list. The park is considered Africa's most biologically diverse protected area and is home to over half the global population of mountain gorillas.

Though Congo's Hydrocarbons minister Didier Budimbu cited the auction as in favour of the Congolese population during the press conference held on Tuesday, he told the Financial Times that the country had no choice but to increase the number of oil exploration blocks due to pressure mounted by West. Notably, earlier this month US president Joe Biden travelled to Saudi Arabia, where he urged the kingdom to increase its oil capacity. "We have the right to benefit from our natural wealth. The income from the sale of the blocks could go towards building new schools, motorways and hospitals. We are a free, sovereign nation, so we will exploit it," he told FT. During the presser, he echoed the same thing and said President, Felix Tshisekedi, has a vision and added he wanted to get his population out of poverty.

Climate advocacy group calls to cancel auction plan

The DRC will now be auctioning off 27 and not just 16 oil blocks, as well as an additional three gas fields. The number of oil blocks now overlapping protected areas, like the Virunga National Park, may be as high as 12 >> https://t.co/w6Hog3iYy9#SaveCongoRainforest

.@FT pic.twitter.com/L5AJHHEmIu — Greenpeace Africa (@Greenpeaceafric) July 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Greenpeace-- an independent global campaigning network-- also denounced the recent development announced by Congo and emphasised more than one lakh people have already signed a petition seeking to end the development of new oil and gas fields in the country. In a statement released on Monday, it said the Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace activists will hand over copies of the petition to DRC embassies in Africa and elsewhere on the auction day-- July 28. According to Bonaventure Bondo, Coordinator of the Youth Movement for the Protection of the Environment MJPE-RDC, the time for promoting new oil projects is over and appealed to the authorities to immediately rescind its plans. "For our well-being and that of future generations, we say NO to the selling off of our forests and peatlands and ask President Félix Tshisekedi to order the immediate stop of auctioning of oil blocks in our sensitive ecosystems such as the Virunga National Park and other parts of the Congo basin," said Bondo.

Image: Twitter/Pixabay