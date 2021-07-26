Cop Kills Student For Not Wearing Mask In Democratic Republic Of Congo

In a shocking incident, a student was shot by a police officer in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) for not wearing a mask while filming on the streets of the capital city. The victim was a student at the University of Kinshasa who was shooting the streets of the capital city for a practical work project.

Patient Odia, a friend who was present at the confrontation, revealed that Honore Shama, a student of arts at the University of Kinshasa, was making a video as part of his acting practical work requirement and during the filming, a police officer advised him to wear a mask. He also said that Sharma explained about the University project to the officer and showed him a mask. However, the police officer, expecting to be paid, became enraged, accused him of resistance, and shot him at point-blank range.

Search for the accused cop is on

Other witnesses told the popular Top Congo radio station and other online news sites a similar storey. General Sylvano Kasongo, the commander of Kinshasa police, says the accountable officer has gone and the city's police are on the lookout for him. He also stated that two police officers, as well as the chief of a local police station, were detained during the confrontation sparked by their irresponsible colleague. The manhunt for the fugitive cop is still on.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, wearing a mask is required, and violators face a fine of 10,000 Congolese Frances which is five dollars. Since the commencement of the pandemic, the Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded 47,786 Covid-19 cases and 1,021 deaths. Vaccinations in the country have been paused since July 10 due to the expiration of AstraZeneca vaccines in stock. Police in Kinshasa has been accused of harassing citizens and pocketing mask penalties.

Another recent bloodshed in DR Congo

Crimes in DR Congo has always been high. Last Thursday, according to a report citing medical and local authorities, attackers in the eastern part of the country killed at least 16 civilians as they returned from a weekly market. The attack took place on a route between the towns of Maimoya and Chani-chani, around 40 kilometres from Beni in North Kivu province.