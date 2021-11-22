Deposed Sudan PM Reinstated After Political Deal With Military, Elections Expected In 2023

Ousted Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has returned to power under a deal intended to end hostilities that have killed at least 40 protestors in the last months. The deal signed on Sunday will see that Hamdok leads a 'technocratic cabinet' until elections are held 2023, military commander and Sudan's top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in a televised statement, as quoted by CBC news. Both the leaders agreed that the PM will have complete freedom to choose a government of national competencies. Additionally, at least four political prisoners, including Omar Al-Daqeer and Yasser Arman, will be released as a part of the agreement, Sputnik reported.

The agreement is expected to ease the political tension that ensued following the coup. Additionally, it will also buy time for both sides to mutually come to a power-sharing agreement. Meanwhile, it is currently unclear as to how much power Hamdok will hold, remaining under military oversight. As per Sputnik, critics believe that the move is directed to allow maximum control in the hands of the military aiming to curb violence perpetrated in the wake of the coup.

US, EU and UN welcome joint agreement between Hamdok and al-Burhan

The agreement has opened the wide door enough to meet all of the transitional period's issues, Hamdok told the Associated Press. The US, Canada, Britain, European Union, Norway, and Switzerland have welcomed the reinstatement of Hamdok and the joint statement agreeing to release other political detainments. Apart from this, the United Nations also expressed relief and welcomed Sunday's deal, CBC reported. Meanwhile, Hamdok also hailed Sudan's "regional and global friends" who assisted in finalising the agreement, which also calls for an investigation to determine who is accountable for casualties of citizens and troops during the protests following the coup.

According to the 14-clause agreement, the power will be handed over to an elected civilian government after the end of the transitional period. It should be noted here that the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, a coalition of political parties and pro-democracy organisations, had previously expressed opposition to any accords with the military. Meanwhile, the use of excessive force against anti-coup protesters was also denounced by the United States, its allies, and the United Nations.

The joint agreement comes after a military coup deposed the civilian-led Sovereign Council, put civilian PM Hamdok under house arrest and declared a state of emergency in October. The military overhaul of Sudan led to widespread civil uprisings and pressure from international communities to restore the civilian government. Most recently, medics announced that at least 15 individuals were killed by live fire during anti-coup protests.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP