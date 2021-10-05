Ethiopia: PM Abiy Ahmed Sworn In For Second Five-year Term Amid Conflicts In Tigray

Following a landslide victory in Ethiopian Parliament's Lower House elections, the incumbent Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was reinstated for a second five-year term amid conflicts in the northern Tigray region. His Prosperity Party was declared as the winner of the elections on Sunday amid a host of ongoing challenges, including the months-long conflict in the northern Tigray region. Mr. Ahmed took his oath of office on Monday, in the presence of Ethiopian Supreme Court Chief Justice Meaza Ashenafi.

"I, Abiy Ahmed Ali, today in the House of People's Representative, accept the appointment as Prime Minister, as I pledge to undertake responsibly and with faith to the constitution, the responsibility placed upon me by the people," Mr. Abiy said at the oath-taking ceremony.

Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives also took their oaths at the swearing-in ceremony held on Monday. According to the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, Ahmed's Prosperity Party made a landmark victory by winning 410 seats out of 436 contested in the elections held in June.

'New Beginnings'

Ethiopia's new PM Ahmed was congratulated by several leaders from its neighbouring African countries. Senior diplomats from Somalia, Nigeria, Uganda, Senegal, South Sudan also attended his swearing-in ceremony, DW reported. Ethiopian Senior advisor to the PM, Mamo Mihretu also took to Twitter to congratulate Abiy on his victory. "Today is a milestone get only a beginning of a new season of hope. The road ahead might be daunting but we shall not be weary," Mihretu wrote. Streets in Addis Ababa on Monday were filled with Abiy's supporters bearing flags, flowers, and placards with phrases like "New Beginnings" written on them.

Oppositions boycotted

The voting across Ethiopia took place amid repeated violent ethnic conflicts with the northern Tigrayan Forces, which also led to the delay of the electoral process in certain regions. Notably, the elections were eliminated in the embattled northern Tigray owing to its control in the hands of regional forces. The elections faced a lot of criticism and were boycotted by opposition parties, accusing that Prosperity Party allegedly detained several of their members. Meanwhile, electoral analysts remarked that the votes were "better" than those observed previously. According to Al Jazeera, the elections are seen as a bid to improve the security situation in the country. Ethiopians have vested their faith in the PM to resolve the skirmishes that have now spread to the Amhara and Afar regions.

Image: AP