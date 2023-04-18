EU Ambassador To Sudan Assaulted In His Home As Third Day Of Infighting Claims 185 Lives

Ireland national Aidan O'Hara, who serves as the EU Ambassador to Sudan, was reportedly assaulted at his residence in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum on Monday. This incident has been verified by Josep Borrell Fontelles, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, who denounced the attack in a tweet.

“A few hours ago, the EU Ambassador in Sudan was assaulted in his own residency,” he wrote. “This constitutes a gross violation of the Vienna Convention. Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law.”

The EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security, Nabila Massrali, confirmed to the Irish Independent that 58-year-old O’Hara was safe. "Ambassador is ok and not injured. He is continuing his duty and we are in touch with him." He added, "The security of the staff is our priority. The EUDEL is not evacuated. Security measures are being assessed."

In a statement issued by the Ireland Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin said: “I am deeply concerned at the serious incident in Khartoum today at the home of the EU Ambassador to Sudan, Aidan O’Hara."

"Although not seriously hurt, this is a gross violation of obligations to protect diplomats under the Vienna Convention. Aidan is an outstanding Irish and European diplomat who is serving the EU under the most difficult circumstances," he continued.

"We thank him for his service and call for an urgent cessation of violence in Sudan, and resumption of dialogue,” he added. The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said it has been in direct contact with Mr O’Hara.

Having joined the Department of Foreign Affairs in 1986, O'Hara assumed the position of Ambassador to Ethiopia, South Sudan, and the African Union in 2012.

Death toll in Sudan battle rises to 185

The attack on O'Hara occurred amidst the ongoing explosions and gunfire in the Sudanese capital, where the military and the paramilitary forces have been engaged in a street battle for control of the nation over the past three days. The violence has resulted in at least 185 fatalities and more than 1,800 people have been injured, as reported by UN envoy Volker Perthes.

However, the actual number of casualties may be much higher due to the presence of numerous unapproachable bodies on the streets of central Khartoum as a result of the ongoing conflict. No official data has been provided concerning the number of civilian or combatant fatalities.

Earlier, the doctors' syndicate had reported that the number of civilian casualties was 97. The sudden eruption of violence over the weekend between the two highest-ranking generals, each supported by tens of thousands of fighters, has left millions of people trapped in their homes or wherever they could find refuge, with shortages of essential goods in many places.

The two opposing factions are employing tanks, artillery, and other heavy weaponry in densely populated regions. As night fell, fighter jets were seen hovering above, and anti-aircraft fire illuminated the sky. Top diplomats from across the globe have been working hard to negotiate a ceasefire, with the United Nations Security Council scheduled to discuss the situation.