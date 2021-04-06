Ghana Authorities Launch Probe As Over 60 Dolphins Wash Up Dead On Beaches

After more than 60 dead dolphins were found washed up on several beaches, the authorities in Ghana have launched an investigation. According to the reports by the Ghana News Agency, the resident suspect that the dolphins might have eaten contaminated or poisonous substances. The species were found dead on the coast of Brawire and Ankobra, both in the Lower Axim Traditional Area of the Western Region. According to the reports by BBC, the local fishermen said that such a phenomenon is extremely rare. To investigate further into the cause, Ghana's Fisheries Commission said that the samples have been forwarded for laboratory analysis.

Also, the officials have warned the people against eating the dolphins and various other fish species as the reason for their death is unclear. According to the reports by Ghana News Agency, seven out of the 60 dolphins had been butchered and sold off by some residents to fishmongers.

Another such incident in Mauritius

This is not the first time that such an incident is taking place. Last year, 52 dead dolphins were found on the coast of Mauritius. Earlier, after an investigation by Mauritius's fisheries ministry, it came forward that the incident took place due to a rare phenomenon known as barotrauma.This emerges from an abrupt change in pressure and can be caused by various factors such as military sonar, an underwater earthquake. Explosives or a volcanic eruption can also contribute to the phenomenon.

Also, after the very controversial oil spill in Mauritius, tons of dolphins were found dead. Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth declared a ‘state of environmental emergency’ after the incident. Also, it happened when a Japanese vessel started to leak fuel into the waters. The ship was reported to have been carrying nearly 3,800 tonnes of low-sulphur fuel oil, 207 tonnes of diesel, and 90 tonnes of lube oil. Not just dolphins but also three sailors lost their lives after the incident. Their boat capsized while assisting in the clean-up operations. As per BBC reports, four others were rescued after the boat collided with a barge.

(Image Credits: Twitter/NewAfricanRepo1)