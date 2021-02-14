Guinea: 3 dead, 5 hospitalised as Ebola virus resurges, experts concerned

Three people died and another five tested positive for Ebola virus in southeastern Guinea leaving experts concerned about a possible resurgence of the epidemic. Speaking to media reporters, country’s health minister, Remy Lamah said officials were “really” concerned about the deaths. West Africa was previously hit by the Ebola outbreak from 2013 to 2016 which led to over 11,300 deaths.

One of the victims was a nurse who fell ill in late January and was buried on February 1, country’s local media reported citing National Health Security Agency chief Sakoba Keita. Eight people who participated in the burial, started showing symptoms following which they were admit to the hospital. Three of them lost their lives while one escaped the hospital but was eventually traced.

On February 7, the Democratic Republic of Congo announced a new case of the Ebola virus in the eastern part of the country. According to the Health Ministry of DRC, the positive result was produced by a woman, who died last week after being admitted to a hospital with Ebola symptoms. The woman, who was the wife of an Ebola survivor, was admitted to a hospital on February 1 and succumbed to the viral disease two days later. The resurgence of Ebola has alarmed the local authorities, who had declared the end of a previous outbreak in June 2020.

Ebola epidemic

The Ebola virus was first identified in the 1970s in the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. The latest outbreak occurred between 2013 and 2016, which was declared an epidemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). The outbreak primarily affected Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea, which posted a combined death toll of 11,308. The disease was also detected in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and the United States, where at least 1 person died.

