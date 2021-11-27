In Netherlands, 61 Out Of 600 Passengers From South Africa Test Positive For COVID

As the world is concerned about a highly transmissible novel coronavirus variant named Omicron, 61 passengers who landed in the Netherlands on two planes from South Africa on Friday tested positive with the coronavirus and were placed in isolation on Saturday. More tests are being carried out on passengers arriving at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport to see if any of them carry the novel Omicron variant of COVID-19 found in southern Africa.

The rapid increase of the variant among South African youth has frightened health professionals. Following the discovery of the Omicron variant, the Dutch government, along with other countries around the world, banned flights from southern African countries on Friday. Kennermerland local health authority, which is in charge of the testing and isolation operation, stated that people who test positive must quarantine for seven days if they have symptoms and five days if they are symptom-free, according to AP.

539 travellers who tested negative were allowed to return

Around 539 travellers who tested negative were allowed to return to their home nations or continue their excursions to other countries, according to AP. The government requires self-isolation for at least five days for those who live in the Netherlands and are permitted to return home.

According to the West Australian, Netherlands Health Minister Hugo de Jonge stated that passengers already on their way to the Netherlands would be subjected to testing and quarantine when they arrive. Passengers on the two KLM planes from Cape Town and Johannesburg reported they were forced to wait for hours. The positive cases are being examined by an academic medical hospital to see if they have a new variant.

The novel variant was discovered at a time when many European countries are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus. Separately, the Dutch government announced the nighttime shutdown of clubs, restaurants, and most retailers on Friday to halt a record-breaking wave of cases that have flooded the country's healthcare system, according to the West Australian. Scientists are concerned about the new variant discovered in South Africa, as it has a high number of mutations and spreads quickly among young people.

