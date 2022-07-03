In Nigeria, Around 80 People Held Captive By Pastor In Ondo State Rescued: Reports

At least 77 people who were held captive in a church in southwestern Nigeria were reportedly rescued on Saturday. According to reports, the people were held hostage by a pastor on the ground floor of a church in Ondo's Valentino district. The hostages, which also included children, were freed after local people reported the matter to authorities. According to Ondo Police spokesperson Funmilayo Odunlami, the pastor has been taken into custody and the matter is being investigated.

Odunlami further stated that the victims were tricked by pastor Josiah Peter Asumosa, who is an Assistant Pastor of the Whole Bible Believers Church, popularly known as ‘Ondo Church’. According to her, the victims included 26 children, 8 teenagers and 43 adult members of the church. She asserted that the rescue was carried out as a result of information acquired by police personnel.

Police claim the pastor misled the victims on the name of 'Rapture'

Police spokesperson Odunlami claimed that the perpetrator misled the victims into believing that the "Rapture" would take place in April, but later he stated that it would actually occur in September 2022. “Policemen were sent to the Church to invite the pastor and the members of the Church on sighting the Police attacked them," she said, the Daily Post reported. According to reports, the pastor further instructed the young people in his congregation to obey only their "parents in the Lord" and not their biological parents.

Ondo State Police urges people to maintain calm

The parents of one of the victims, who were present when police officers arrived at the church, claimed that their daughter had quit school as a result of the pastor's "peculiar teachings." They stated their daughter left home in January this year and had been living in the church since then. Meanwhile, the Ondo State Police tweeted, "The command is aware of a case of suspected abduction in Valentino area of Ondo town. A preliminary investigation is ongoing. Further information will be communicated to the Public [sic]. It also advised the people of Ondo State to maintain their composure, saying that the State Criminal Investigation Department has taken over the investigation."

